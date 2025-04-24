EQS-News: Hawesko Holding SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

Hawesko Group shows stability and continuity in turbulent times in 2024

Hawesko Group shows stability and continuity in turbulent times in 2024

In a difficult economic environment, the Hawesko Group is holding its own despite a declining wine market, with sales almost at the previous year's level Operating profitability improved: Thanks to intelligent pricing and strict cost discipline, operating EBITDA is slightly up on the previous year Hamburg, April 24, 2025 - Hawesko Holding SE (HAW, HAWG, DE0006042708) today published its annual report for the year 2024, providing a comprehensive overview of the challenges and successes of the past fiscal year. Thorsten Hermelink, CEO of the Hawesko Group, commented as follows:“We have successfully concluded the 2024 financial year. Despite uncertain market conditions and changes in consumer behavior, the Hawesko Group remains in excellent health with an operating result on a par with the previous year. We will continue to strive to outperform the market in the future and continue to gain market share.” In the 2024 financial year, the Hawesko Group generated sales of € 639 million, down slightly on the previous year (-2%). While sales in the retail segment slightly exceeded the previous year, sales in e-commerce fell by just under 2%. In terms of sales, the B2B segment was around 4% below the previous year's figures, which is likely to be slightly above the development of the overall wine retail market. Overall, the performance of the three segments in 2024 was comparable. After a difficult start to the financial year, the sales trend gradually improved. As a result, encouraging growth was achieved in the retail, e-commerce and B2B segments at the end of the year compared to Christmas 2023. Due to the successful expansion of the e-commerce warehouse in Tornesch, the improved delivery quality contributed to this development from summer 2024. The operating result of the Hawesko Group before depreciation and amortization (operating EBITDA*) increased slightly to € 58.1 million thanks to an improved gross profit ratio and consistent cost management. The operating EBITDA margin thus rose to 9.1% (previous year: 8.9%). Increased depreciation and amortization, which rose primarily due to the expansion of inventories, led to an operating EBIT* of € 32.3 million (previous year: € 34.3 million). Looking ahead to 2025, the Executive Board expects the market environment to remain challenging with cautious consumer sentiment and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties. Slight sales growth is expected in the Retail segment, while the B2B segment is expected to achieve moderate growth at best. The e-commerce segment continues to impress with innovations in order to stabilize the level of 2024 despite the ongoing challenges facing the entire online industry. Overall, the Board of Management anticipates a slight increase in sales of up to 2% for the Hawesko Group as a whole and an operating result on a par with the previous year. The start to the first quarter of 2025 continues to reflect the persistent headwind in the market. In addition, this year's Easter did not take place until the end of April, which led to a slight decline in sales. The Hawesko Group nevertheless remains very agile and attaches particular importance to appropriate advertising measures based on a permanent renewal of the product ranges. It is planned to recommend a dividend of € 1.30 per share for the 2024 financial year to the Annual General Meeting. This corresponds to the previous year's level and underlines the company's objective of offering shareholders an appropriate share in the company's success. At the same time, the Hawesko Group can thus continue to act independently and shape the market in the future. * adjusted for non-recurring, non-operating items in accordance with catalog # # # As a leading trading group for high-quality wines, champagnes and spirits, the Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across the Retail (Jacques' and Wein & Co.), B2B (especially Wein Wolf, Abayan and Grand Cru Select) and e-commerce (especially HAWESKO, Vinos and WirWinzer) segments. The shares in Hawesko Holding SE are listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Publisher: Hawesko Holding SE

Elbkaihaus

Grosse Elbstrasse 145 d

22767 Hamburg

Germany Internet: hawesko-holding Corporate information hawesko Extensive range for wine connoisseurs jacques Jacques' locations and online offerings weinco Austria's leading specialist wine dealer vinos The best wines from Spain wirwinzer German wines directly from the producers tesdorpf Traditional fine wine trader weinart Rarities and top wines from around the world enzo Italian wines and lifestyles globalwine Premium portfolio for highest quality demands weinwolf International wine variety volume-spirits Exquisite spirits portfolio abayan Top wines from Italy global-wines Omnichannel premium retailer in the Czech Republic dunker Premium distributor in the Baltic States Press and Investor Relations contact: Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2100 Tel. (+49) 40 3039 2105 E-mail: ...

