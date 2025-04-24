Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. (Von Sphene Capital Gmbh)


2025-04-24 04:05:57
Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from Sphene Capital GmbH
24.04.2025 / 09:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Almonty Industries Inc.

Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc.
ISIN: CA0203981034
Reason for the research: Update Report
Recommendation: Buy
from: 24.04.2025
Target price: CAD 5.40 (previously: CAD 5.20)
Target price on sight of: 36 months
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Trump fuels Almonty's markets

With Almonty remaining the only transparent, unrestricted Western source of tungsten and molybdenum-and uniquely positioned to supply conflict-free tungsten to the U.S. and other Western partners-we raise our two-stage Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) target price to CAD 5.40 (from CAD 5.20) per share, reflecting the recent hike in tungsten prices. Our DCF model captures both current and future producing assets-Sangdong (tungsten and molybdenum), Panasqueira, and Los Santos-as well as the discounted value of the Valtreixal development project. We reaffirm our Buy rating on Almonty Industries shares.


You can download the research here:
Contact for questions:
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553
...

