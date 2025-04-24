EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

q.beyond boosts security portfolio and enters into new partnerships

24.04.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

q boosts security portfolio and enters into new partnerships

Opening of a second Cyber Defence Center in June

New partnerships at RSAC Conference 2025 Massive need for security services among SMEs Cologne, 24 April 2025 – q.beyond AG is further expanding its services in the field of security. Among others, these include new partnerships with technology specialists, deploying AI technologies, and opening a second Cyber Defence Center (CDC) at q.beyond's nearshoring location in Riga (Latvia) in June. The aim is to provide q.beyond's customers in its focus sectors of retail, manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and the public sector with comprehensive protection against IT security risks. “SMEs currently have a far greater need to secure their IT and critical company information and firm up their defences against cyber threats. At the same time, these companies would like to be increasingly independent of major manufacturers. We make this IT sovereignty possible for them with the cloud and application services we offer from our high-security data centres in Germany, as well as the further massive expansion in our portfolio of security services”, comments Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG. In recent times, q.beyond has gained further customers, including operators of critical infrastructures, for its security services. Proprietary Cyber Defence Center for proactive protection One core component of q.beyond's security strategy involves providing its SME customers with proactive and comprehensive protection against cyber threats. To meet growing demand in this area, in June this year already the IT service provider will supplement its existing Cyber Defence Center at the Ulm site with a second CDC at its nearshoring location in Riga. A team of experienced IT security experts is available around the clock to detect potential cyberattacks in advance, to intercept these, and if necessary to intervene rapidly. In addition, q.beyond has recently further automated its security services by deploying artificial intelligence. This additionally reduces reaction times and enables cyberattack patterns to be recognised more quickly. In this, q.beyond is building on the best technologies available on the market. To this end, the IT service provider recently renewed and extended its partnerships with security technology specialists such as Claroty, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, Splunk, LocateRisk, and AttackIQ. Further partnerships will be announced at the upcoming RSAC Conference, the world's leading cybersecurity fair, which is due to take place in San Francisco from April 28 to May 1. End-to-end security services to meet growing security needs “Companies' requirements when it comes to protecting their own IT and data continue to rise exponentially and hardly any SMEs have their own resources for this. That is why, with our Managed Security Services, we provide these companies with an all-round carefree package that comprehensively covers every individual IT security requirement”, explains Ralph Huenten, Head of Security at q.beyond. For industrial and manufacturing companies, for example, Huenten sees comprehensive protection as also including measures to protect operational technology (OT):“That means production machinery which, given increased networking, is increasingly coming within the sights of cyber attackers. Any cyberattacks on this machinery could threaten a company's very survival. Securing OT in industry is therefore essential.”





About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find, implement, and operate the best digital solutions for their businesses. Our strong team of 1,100 specialists accompanies SMEs reliably as they tackle their digital transformation. Customers benefit here from our all-round expertise in cloud, applications, AI, and security. With locations across Germany and in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA, as well as its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.



