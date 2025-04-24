MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MyJCB App Wins "iF DESIGN AWARD 2025"

TOKYO, Apr 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only global payment brand, is proud to announce that MyJCB App, its cardmembers-only mobile app, has won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 in the Communication UX category of the User Experience (UX) division. The service design and UI/UX design were developed in collaboration with FOURDIGIT Inc.

The iF DESIGN AWARD 2025 recognized the app's excellence in enhancing the user experience through its form, function, and idea, leading to its victory in the Communication UX category of the User Experience (UX) division.

Award page:

Design Approach Focused on User Experience

JCB and FOURDIGIT have been collaborating since 2021 to enhance the MyJCB App, encompassing service design, UI/UX design, and the establishment of continuous improvement processes.

For the renewal project, they developed a strategy to define the app's role in the service experience, based on a detailed analysis of user behavior and challenges. The team conducted surveys of thousands of users and in-depth interviews with over 50 participants to thoroughly analyze credit card usage patterns and customer needs across various service channels, creating a comprehensive vision for the cross-channel user experience.

Following the renewal, the team has continued to improve the app through store comments, user interviews, and usage data analysis, aiming to create an app that serves all customers, regardless of their financial literacy. They remain committed to delivering safer and more convenient card services while actively listening to customer feedback.

For more information, please visit:

About MyJCB App

"MyJCB" is a web service exclusively for JCB cardmembers that offers features, such as viewing transaction history, checking point balance and security alert notifications. Launched in 2016, the MyJCB App underwent a significant renewal in November 2023 under the concept of "card and app integration." The renewal introduced improved visibility and accessibility, along with enhanced security features that reflect JCB's core value of customer safety and security, transforming it into a more convenient and secure app.

The app allows users to sort transaction details by amount or date, and includes keyword search functionality for ease of use. Security features include "Card Usage Notifications" and "Security Status Recommendations" that suggest optimal security settings for users, supporting safe card usage.

The app continues to evolve with regular updates and new features to meet the diverse needs of all cardmembers, including digital concierge services for THE CLASS and Platinum cardmembers, and customizable app themes with four design options.

For more information about the MyJCB App:

For details about the Digital Concierge feature:

About iF DESIGN AWARD

The iF DESIGN AWARD 2025, organized by Germany-based iF International Forum Design, is one of the world's most prestigious and longest-running design awards. This year's competition received 10,651 entries from 66 countries and territories, which were evaluated by 131 design experts from 23 countries and territories based on criteria, including differentiation, form, function, idea, and sustainability. In the User Experience (UX) division, 162 entries received awards, with only five winners from Japanese companies.

About the Companies

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 53 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 164 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

For more information, please visit:

Head Office: Aoyama Rise Square 5-1-22 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Established: January 1961

Capital: 10.6 billion yen

President & CEO: Takayoshi FUTAE

URL:

About FOURDIGIT Inc.

FOURDIGIT is a design and tech company that provides essential 'design' to connect digital technology and people, creating comfortable experiences for everyone involved.

Drawing on our expertise cultivated in Japan, we are expanding our services to regions across Asia where the demand for digital design is growing alongside economic development. Our objective is to deliver design and technology solutions that drive business success on a global scale. Our current office locations include Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Head Office: 2F/3F 8-5-32 Tanaka Koma Building, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Established: July 2001

Capital: 45.6 million yen

Representative Director, CEO: Ryo TAGUCHI

URL:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

JCB (Head Office in Japan)

Anna Takeda

Corporate Communications

Tel: +81-3-5778-8353

Email: ...

Source: JCBSectors: Cards & Payments, Wireless, Apps, Art, Music & Design