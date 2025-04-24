Invitation To Presentation Of The Interim Report January-March 2025 For Truecaller AB (Publ)

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is publishing its year-end report for January-March on Thursday 8 th of May 2025 at 07.30 CEST.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO and Odd Bolin, CFO presents the report and answers questions in a webcast and conference call at 13.00 CEST the same day. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link:



If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.



For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" truecalle

