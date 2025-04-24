Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Invitation To Presentation Of The Interim Report January-March 2025 For Truecaller AB (Publ)


2025-04-24 04:01:29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is publishing its year-end report for January-March on Thursday 8 th of May 2025 at 07.30 CEST.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO and Odd Bolin, CFO presents the report and answers questions in a webcast and conference call at 13.00 CEST the same day. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link:

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For more information, please contact:
 Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" truecalle

This information was brought to you by Cision .

,c4139619

The following files are available for download:

Press release invitation Q1 2025 250424

SOURCE Truecaller AB

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN24042025003732001241ID1109466740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search