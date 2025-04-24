

Composition of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation

The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed the following persons to the Nomination Committee of the company:



Annika Ekman

Petteri Karttunen

Risto Karvonen

Veli-Matti Mattila

Hilpi Rautelin Seppo Salonen

Hilpi Rautelin was appointed as Chair of the Committee.

The duty of the committee is to prepare and present a recommendation to the Board of Directors for a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders concerning the composition and compensation of the Board.

The essentials of the charter of the Nomination Committee and a description of the appointment process of its members are provided at , a page in the Corporate Governance section of the Orion Group website.

Orion Corporation