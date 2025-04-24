Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Takes Part In GCC Penal And Correctional Institution Officials' Meeting In Riyadh


2025-04-24 04:00:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar is participating in the 27th meeting of Officials of the Penal and Correctional Institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, taking place at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh, on April 23 and 24.
The Ministry of Interior's delegation to the meeting was chaired by Director of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, Maj. Gen. Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed. The meeting discussed several agenda items and took appropriate decisions thereon.

MENAFN24042025000063011010ID1109466730

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search