Qatar Takes Part In GCC Penal And Correctional Institution Officials' Meeting In Riyadh
Riyadh: The State of Qatar is participating in the 27th meeting of Officials of the Penal and Correctional Institutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, taking place at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh, on April 23 and 24.
The Ministry of Interior's delegation to the meeting was chaired by Director of the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, Maj. Gen. Nasser Mohammed Issa Al Sayed. The meeting discussed several agenda items and took appropriate decisions thereon.
