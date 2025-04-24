Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NCTC Hosts Qatar-UK Counter-Terrorism Working Group Meeting


DOHA: The National Counter-Terrorism Committee (NCTC) hosted the second meeting of the Qatar-UK Counter-Terrorism Working Group at the Ministry of Interior headquarters on Wednesday.
The meeting was held as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and exchange expertise in the fields of security and counter-terrorism. During the meeting, both sides discussed several topics of mutual interest, focusing on relevant areas of cooperation and knowledge-sharing to achieve common goals and promote international peace and security.

