UDST's STEM/TVET Teaching Courses Included In Govt Scholarships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has added the University of Doha for Science and Technology's (UDST) Bachelor's and Master's of Science in Teaching Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to the in-country scholarship track under the“Tomouh” programme.

This announcement took place during a press conference held on UDST campus, in the presence of Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, Dr. Hareb Al-Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at the MoEHE, Noora Mohammed Al-Ansari, Director of the Scholarships Department at the MoEHE and Hamad Al-Hajri, Manager of Student Services at UDST, marking a significant step forward in Qatar's pursuit of advancing STEM and TVET education.

These initiatives align with the strategic priorities of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), which emphasises the critical importance of developing national capabilities in STEM fields to drive innovation and sustainable development.

Hamad Al-Hajri, stated:“We are proud to stand alongside the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in fulfilling Qatar's vision for a knowledge-based economy. The inclusion of our STEM education programmes in the national scholarship pathway reflects a shared commitment to educational excellence and national development. With the support of the Ministry, UDST continues to play an important role in preparing national talent and nurturing future educators in STEM/TVET education, ensuring that our graduates are equipped to meet the evolving needs of Qatar and the world.”



Noora Al-Ansari commented:“We are pleased to collaborate with UDST, whose applied teaching approach makes its programmes ideally suited to prepare the next generation of STEM and TVET educators. The future of Qatar lies in its youth. These scholarships represent an investment in the capabilities of our students and educators, preparing them to lead in fields that are critical to our nation's progress.”

UDST STEM-focused programmes are all designed to equip future educators and specialists with the skills needed to advance STEM learning as per the below:

The Bachelor of Science in Teaching STEM combines interdisciplinary teaching strategies with hands-on learning, this programme prepares graduates to create dynamic educational experiences. It is specifically designed to address the national demand for skilled STEM educators, ensuring graduates are ready to lead in classrooms and foster innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving among the next generation of learners.