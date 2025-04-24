Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Attends Meeting Of Gulf National Police Units Heads In UAE


2025-04-24 04:00:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Qatar participated in the 7th meeting of Gulf police unit chiefs, held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on April 22 and 23.
Assistant Director of the Arab and International Police Communication Department at the Ministry of Interior, Major Mohammed Abdullah Al Buainain, chaired the Ministry of Interior's delegation to the meeting. The meeting addressed several key agenda items, and took appropriate decisions.

