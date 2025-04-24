Ministry Of Labour Hosts Financial Auditing Training For Accounting Graduates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour, through its Department of Qualifying and Skills Development, has partnered with the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QCPA) to deliver a specialised training course in financial auditing.

This initiative targets Qatari nationals and children of Qatari women who have graduated in accounting disciplines, aiming to enhance their employability within the private sector.

The training programme, titled“Financial Auditing,” is designed to equip participants with contemporary auditing techniques, enabling them to assess financial performance, analyse data using modern accounting methods, and apply auditing tools effectively in line with current workplace standards.

This course is part of the Ministry's broader strategy to develop a highly skilled national workforce, aligning with the objectives of the National Workforce Localisation Plan and contributing to the National Strategy for an Effective and Highly Productive Workforce 2024–2030. These efforts aim to increase Qatari participation in the private sector, enhance productivity, and support the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. The collaboration between the Ministry and QCPA underscores a commitment to fostering professional excellence.

