Pakistan Day Celebrated With Grandeur In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Pakistan hosted a grand reception to celebrate Pakistan Day at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha.

The event was attended by over 700 guests, including Qatari dignitaries, senior Qatari officials, members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, and members of the Pakistani community.

The reception was graced by the presence of prominent dignitaries such as Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim Youssef Fakhro, among others.

In his address, Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar H E Muhammad Aamer warmly welcomed the guests and highlighted the historical significance of Pakistan Day, celebrating the nation's journey from the Lahore Resolution to independence in 1947. He emphasised the importance of resilience, unity, and continued progress for Pakistan.



The Ambassador underscored the strong and evolving relationship between Pakistan and Qatar, tracing back to the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972. He noted the recent visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to Qatar in October, 2024 as a milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, technology, and education.

The Ambassador also highlighted the cultural collaboration between the two countries, particularly the successful Manzar- Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940-to present day exhibition inaugurated at the National Museum of Qatar by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. He expressed praise and gratitude to H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani for her pivotal role in bringing the exhibition to life in recognition of which she was awarded the prestigious Hilal-e-Pakistan by the Government of Pakistan. Further reflecting on shared values and concerns, the Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for the rights of the Palestinian and Kashmiri peoples, condemning ongoing humanitarian crises and calling for global solidarity and action.

The Ambassador paid tribute to the nearly 300,000-strong Pakistani community in Qatar, praising their contributions across diverse sectors including healthcare, education, finance, and construction.