GU-Q Closes Qalam Author Series With Reflections On Grief, Memory And Love

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) concluded its year-long Qalam literary series with a moving conversation featuring acclaimed author and academic Sonali Deraniyagala.

The event marked a rare public appearance by Deraniyagala, whose searing memoir Wave has been hailed as one of the most powerful accounts of grief and survival in contemporary literature.

Deraniyagala was joined in conversation by GU-Q's Writer-in-Residence, the award-winning novelist Kamila Shamsie. Together, they explored the devastating loss at the heart of Wave, the writing process that allowed Deraniyagala to confront memory, and the enduring presence of love in the aftermath of unimaginable tragedy.

Wave, which won the PEN Ackerley Prize and was shortlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award, begins in the immediate aftermath of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami which engulfed Deraniyagala's family while they were vacationing in Sri Lanka, causing the deaths of her parents, husband, and sons.

Speaking to a captivated audience, Deraniyagala reflected on how the book began not as a literary project but as a private exercise in making sense of the incomprehensible.“It was important for me to learn to hold my nerve with the remembering,” she shared.“What I learned–of course you are terrified of memory–but most of my memories were actually full of joy, so once you get through that pain, you are in a very good place.”

Born and raised in Sri Lanka, Deraniyagala holds a PhD in economics from the University of Oxford and currently teaches at both SOAS University of London and Columbia University. In recent years her work has turned to the economics of disasters. Her rare appearance at GU-Q offered students, faculty, and members of the public an intimate glimpse into the relationship between storytelling and moving past trauma.

Kamila Shamsie guided the conversation with empathy and insight, drawing connections between memory, survival, and how language can both shield and expose writers and their readers.