Aspire Zone Foundation, FC Zenit Renew Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of international sports cooperation, Aspire Zone Foundation has announced the renewal of its partnership agreement with FC Zenit Saint Petersburg. The agreement aims to enhance sports exchange and develop joint projects in several fields including training camps, sports performance, education, sports medicine, marketing, and digital sports solutions.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at Aspire Zone Foundation's headquarters in Doha.

Abdulla Nasser Al Naimi, Acting CEO of Aspire Zone Foundation, and Director General of Aspire logistics, said,“We are pleased to renew our partnership with FC Zenit. This collaboration marks another step towards strengthening Aspire's global presence as a leading sports platform. Through this agreement, we continue our commitment to sports talent development and expanding international influence across sports, education, and technology.”

Alexander Medvedev, Chairman of the Management Committee at FC Zenit, stated,“Our relationship with Aspire Zone Foundation is built on trust and mutual understanding. We are proud to continue this fruitful cooperation.”