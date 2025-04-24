Diabetes Qatar Organises Diabetes Race For Youth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Diabetes Qatar, in collaboration with the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and under the patronage and hosting of Qatar University, organised the first-ever Diabetes Race for youth living with diabetes.

The event took place on Thursday, April 17, at Qatar University's campus and targeted youth aged 12 to 18.

This sporting event aimed to foster a spirit of healthy competition among young participants, encourage them to adopt healthy lifestyles, and provide psychological and social support through peer interaction and experience sharing in a safe and motivating environment.

The race consisted of three stages based on age categories: participants aged 12 to 14, 15 to 16, and 17 to 18, ensuring fair competition and consideration of age differences among participants.

Executive Director of Diabetes Qatar, Dr. Abdullah Al-Hamaq stated,“At Diabetes Qatar, we place great emphasis on supporting individuals diagnosed with diabetes through a range of year-round programs. Our aim is to promote positive diabetes management and provide sufficient knowledge to keep the condition under control.”

Abdulla Yousef Al-Mulla, Director of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, also commented:“We are delighted to collaborate with Diabetes Qatar and Aspire Zone in organizing this unique event for youth living with diabetes. This race not only promotes physical activity and healthy living but also fosters a sense of community and mutual support among participants. Our mission is to advocate for wellness through sports and to build an encouraging environment for these young individuals. Together, we aim to inspire a healthier future.”

Qatar University's Sports Affairs Department expressed its pride in hosting the event, stating:“This initiative reflects our commitment to promoting diabetes prevention and encouraging healthy lifestyles, aligning with the university's vision of supporting impactful community initiatives.”