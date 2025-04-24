Germany Halts Afghan Refugees' Flights Amid Transition

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The German government has temporarily suspended the evacuation flights of Afghan refugees for a period of two weeks.

According to Reuters, Germany's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the pause will allow the incoming government to determine how to proceed with the refugee resettlement process.

The Federal Foreign Office said that approximately 36,000 individuals have entered Germany through voluntary relocation programs, including over 20,000 who were former local staff members and their families.

Currently, around 2,600 people who have been approved for resettlement by the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) are waiting in Pakistan for German visas and charter flights.

sa