Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Young Girl Commits Suicide In Badakhshan

Young Girl Commits Suicide In Badakhshan


2025-04-24 04:00:23
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): A young girl has ended her life after ingesting a poisonous substance in northeastern Badakhshan province, an official said on Thursday.

Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesperson for the provincial police, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident occurred in the Sheghnan district.

“A young girl took her own life by consuming a toxic substance. The motive behind the act is not yet known,” he stated.

He said that security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.

hz/sa

MENAFN24042025000174011037ID1109466713

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search