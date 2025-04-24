Young Girl Commits Suicide In Badakhshan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): A young girl has ended her life after ingesting a poisonous substance in northeastern Badakhshan province, an official said on Thursday.

Ehsanullah Kamgar, spokesperson for the provincial police, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the incident occurred in the Sheghnan district.

“A young girl took her own life by consuming a toxic substance. The motive behind the act is not yet known,” he stated.

He said that security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.

