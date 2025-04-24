Over 60 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Jails Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says 62 more Afghan citizens have returned to their homeland after being released from prisons in Pakistan.

According to border officials in Kandahar's Spin Boldak town, the ministry wrote on X the 62 Afghans, who spent one to four days in jails, had been arrested in various parts of Pakistan.

After receiving humanitarian assistance, the returnees were transported to their respective native areas, the ministry added.

