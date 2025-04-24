London Business School's Dean Highlights Lifelong Learning And Strategic Saudi Partnerships

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– As London Business School (LBS) deepens its commitment to leadership development across Saudi Arabia, Dean Professor Sergei Guriev joined global education and policy leaders at the Human Capital Initiative (HCI) 2025 in Riyadh, offering insights into the future of business education amid rapid technological, demographic, and geopolitical shifts.

In a panel discussion themed around future-ready societies, Professor Guriev underscored the urgent need for lifelong learning models to meet the challenges of fast-evolving skills, radical transparency driven by social media, and the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence.

He noted that the AI revolution is reshaping industries and job functions at an unprecedented pace, making it essential for business schools to teach not just knowledge, but the human skills and judgment that AI cannot replicate. In an era of radical transparency, he added, leaders must also be equipped to make bold, ethical decisions under scrutiny and engage meaningfully with stakeholders.

As part of this future-focused vision, LBS recently launched Forever Learning, a platform offering alumni continuous access to the latest knowledge through digital and in-person formats. The School also unveiled new delivery models, including a blended Executive MBA and a forthcoming“stackable” degree structure, enabling professionals to build qualifications at their own pace.

The Dean's remarks came on the heels of two significant milestones: the upcoming opening of the School's Riyadh executive office announced in the esteemed presence of HE Yousef Al-Benyan, Minister of Education, HE Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce and Acting Minister of Media and HE Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment and a newly announced strategic partnership with MiSK Foundation, both reinforcing LBS's mission to support human capability development in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. The MiSk partnership was signed by Professor Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School and Dr. Badr Al-Badr, CEO of the MiSk Foundation in the presence of Majid Al-Qasabi, Vice Chairman of Misk Foundation, and Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, Minister of Education.

During his visit, Professor Guriev also met with LBS alumni at MiSk City, hosted by Omar Najjar, Deputy CEO of Misk and an LBS Alumni and held high-level discussions with HRH Princess Haifa Bint Mohammed Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism, also an LBS alumna and H.E. Dr. Eiman Al-Mutairi, Deputy Minister of Commerce.

LBS's growing presence in the Kingdom via its new office, expanding executive education programmes, and strategic collaborations represents a long-term investment in advancing leadership and driving impact across Saudi society.

London Business School's vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research.

As well as its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers award-winning Executive Education programmes to business leaders from around the world.

As well as its main campus in London, London Business School has a campus in Dubai, and a presence in three additional international cities – New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The School equips its diverse student body with the tools needed to tackle today's business challenges and connects them with many of the world's leading thinkers.

The School has more than 53,000 alumni working in more than 157 countries. Together, they are a community defined by a wealth of knowledge, business experience and worldwide networking opportunities.

London Business School's 259 faculty members come from over 30 countries. They cover seven subject areas: accounting, economics, finance, management science and operations, marketing, organisational behaviour, and strategy and entrepreneurship.

