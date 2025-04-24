MG Stover Unlocks Next Chapter Of Growth With Focus On OTTO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Redefining digital asset reporting with real-time insights, auditable precision, and expert service

Denver, CO, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MG Stover, a pioneer in digital asset financial services since 2014, announced the successful completion of a strategic shift by the sale of its fund administration business to focus on its managed portfolio solutions platform, OTTO.

Now operating as a fully independent entity, MG Stover is dedicating its efforts on OTTO, a service-backed digital asset platform positioned to lead in the evolving digital asset financial services environment. This transition reflects the company's long-term commitment to innovation and client service. After concluding its relationship with PolySign in 2023, MG Stover strategically expanded its fund services business before entrusting it to Securitize.

"We spent over a decade building one of the industry's leading and most respected fund administration businesses, and we're proud to have transitioned it in a way that ensures a seamless experience for our clients, supported by the same trusted team,” said Matt Stover, Founder and CEO.“This step empowers us to focus on where we can now make the biggest impact: providing the industry's most robust, transparent, and service-driven digital asset accounting platform.”

OTTO is backed by a team of professionals who have managed crypto reporting since 2014 and have worked directly with regulators. Unlike traditional software-only tools, OTTO is delivered through a service-first model that pairs real-time reporting and institutional-grade accounting logic with crypto-native support from professionals who understand the regulatory landscape of a 24/7 asset class.

"We think of OTTO as service-as-a-software, not the other way around," added Stover. "Institutional clients don't just need tools. They need trusted partners who understand the data, the workflow, and the regulatory reporting expectations.”

With a proven track record supporting over $40 billion in digital assets across various fund structures, protocols, and jurisdictions, OTTO's foundation reflects this invaluable experience and expertise. The company is now focused on expanding its team, growing integration partnerships, and scaling OTTO's adoption among institutional clients, capital market participants and centralized platforms.

Building on this momentum, MG Stover is focused on developing the infrastructure institutions need to manage digital assets at scale. Through continued investment in OTTO and its ecosystem of partners, the firm is shaping a more resilient, transparent, and operationally sound future for the industry.

“We are not just adapting to change; we are driving it, opening new horizons and redefining what's possible in the financial landscape. As we embark on this exciting journey, MG Stover invites clients and partners to join us in exploring the limitless potential of this new chapter in digital assets,” concluded Stover.

About MG Stover

MG Stover has pioneered institutional solutions for digital asset funds since 2014, helping set the operational and accounting standards that underpin the industry. With fund administration roots and a team of accounting specialists at its core, the firm now focuses on advancing digital asset management infrastructure through OTTO, combining process, accuracy, transparency, and a service-first mindset.

About OTTO

OTTO is an advanced technology platform for the institutional digital asset management industry, designed to deliver real-time insights and comprehensive reporting solutions. Developed by professionals with deep expertise in digital assets, it combines automation and robust service to facilitate crypto portfolio tracking, reconciliation, and reporting. Built on systems that have supported over $40 billion in crypto investments, OTTO sets a new benchmark for reporting and operations across the digital asset ecosystem.

