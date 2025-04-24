IPL 2025: DK Told Me To Use My Natural Hand Movement And Encouraged Me To Try It, Says Jitesh Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma credited mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik for encouraging him to back his natural ability in the IPL 2025 season.

Jitesh was acquired by RCB for Rs 11 crore in last year's auction following his heroics with Punjab Kings in the last three seasons. His addition is a boost for RCB's batting depth in the season as the batter has delivered so far with cameo knocks in the death overs.

Reflecting on Karthik's influence on his mindset, Jitesh acknowledged the former India wicketkeeper's contribution to his batting form.

“DK has pulled me out of my comfort zone and into a new space I haven't been in before. I've always had certain shots in my arsenal, but I didn't believe in them. I never worked on them because previous coaches would say, 'Go straight, play this way, play that way.' It's true that hitting sixes in the 'V' is my strength, but I always wanted to learn more. My mindset is - if someone is teaching and I can add a new skill, why not? DK told me to use my natural hand movement and encouraged me to try it. They picked me for those abilities, so they saw something. DK saw something, and that's how things are evolving now. This is just the beginning," he said on JioHotstar's series“Gen Bold”.

Jitesh further added that Karthik's presence makes him feel settled in the franchise as the veteran matches his wavelength.

"I think I've finally found someone I can truly work with - someone I can learn from, someone who matches my wavelength, and I match his. Someone who is just like me. And that someone is D.K. Anna (Dinesh Karthik). He is one of the biggest reasons I feel settled. He has played the same role for the Indian team and in the IPL too. I'm very comfortable talking to him. He understands my feelings and my game, and I understand what he's trying to convey. He has performed under pressure and knows what kind of risks are involved in key moments," the RCB wicketkeeper said.

"Earlier, I never had this kind of conversation with anyone because not many have succeeded while batting at number 6. And those who have, are playing for teams like the Chennai Super Kings or other big franchises. But now, I get to interact with DK daily. Being a wicketkeeper-batter himself, he understands me, and I understand what he expects. I've got more freedom here. I had it in my previous team too, but now I'm also learning new things and gaining insights I hadn't before," he added.

Talking about Rajat Patidar's leadership, Jitesh feels securing their first win of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is the big challenge for him after the side lost all three matches at the home venue so far.

“Rajat is a very simple person. He's easy to talk to - you wouldn't even notice him in the dressing room. It's only when we step on the field that you realize he's the captain. That's just his personality - calm and composed under pressure. He can assess situations from multiple angles. As a wicketkeeper, whenever I go up to him with suggestions, he engages right away, asking questions like, 'What can we do if this happens?' It shows how calm and in control he is. That's one big reason behind his current success. There's still one big challenge in front of him - securing our first win at Chinnaswamy this season. But the belief in the camp is strong," he said.

On what makes a successful T20 captain, Jitesh added,“I think it's all about believing in your instincts. The game moves so fast that you barely get time to think. Whatever decision comes to your mind, you need to back it. Your inner voice knows, and believing in that is the most important thing.”

RCB will look to break the home jinx when they host Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on Thursday.