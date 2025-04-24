403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Dismisses Trump’s Comments Over Crimea
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed recent criticism from the United States on Wednesday regarding Kyiv’s firm position against acknowledging Russia’s control over Crimea.
The response followed comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who posted on his Truth Social platform that Zelenskyy’s insistence on excluding Crimea from peace negotiations with Russia is “very harmful” to the talks.
“Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory.”
“Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" Trump stated.
Zelenskyy said Tuesday during a press conference in Kyiv that there is “nothing to talk about” on the issue, as it goes against the country’s constitution.
“Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners in particular the USA will act in line with its strong decisions,” he wrote in a post on X responding to Trump’s remarks.
Zelenskyy included in his message a photo of the 2018 Crimea Declaration, issued by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The declaration reaffirmed the U.S. rejection of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and committed to upholding this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is fully restored.
Zelenskyy also addressed the peace talks held in London earlier on Wednesday, highlighting the involvement of France and the UK, and expressed hope that this collaborative effort would help achieve a “lasting peace” in Ukraine.
“Emotions have run high today. But it is good that 5 countries met to bring peace closer. Ukraine, the USA, the UK, France and Germany”
“The sides expressed their views and respectfully received each other’s positions. It’s important that each side was not just a participant but contributed meaningfully,” he further noted.
The response followed comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who posted on his Truth Social platform that Zelenskyy’s insistence on excluding Crimea from peace negotiations with Russia is “very harmful” to the talks.
“Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory.”
“Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" Trump stated.
Zelenskyy said Tuesday during a press conference in Kyiv that there is “nothing to talk about” on the issue, as it goes against the country’s constitution.
“Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners in particular the USA will act in line with its strong decisions,” he wrote in a post on X responding to Trump’s remarks.
Zelenskyy included in his message a photo of the 2018 Crimea Declaration, issued by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The declaration reaffirmed the U.S. rejection of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and committed to upholding this policy until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is fully restored.
Zelenskyy also addressed the peace talks held in London earlier on Wednesday, highlighting the involvement of France and the UK, and expressed hope that this collaborative effort would help achieve a “lasting peace” in Ukraine.
“Emotions have run high today. But it is good that 5 countries met to bring peace closer. Ukraine, the USA, the UK, France and Germany”
“The sides expressed their views and respectfully received each other’s positions. It’s important that each side was not just a participant but contributed meaningfully,” he further noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment