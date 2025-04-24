Glassdome Earns Catena-X Certification For Product Carbon Footprint Solution

Glassdome Logo

Tae Jin“TJ” Yoon, Managing Director of Glassdome GmbH

Glassdome empowers automotive players amid tightening climate regulations as only the second solution certified globally on Catena-X

- Tae Jin“TJ” Yoon, Managing Director of Glassdome GmbHMUNICH, GERMANY, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Glassdome , an industrial software company that acquires and analyzes manufacturing data, today announced it has officially received certification from Catena-X , the global automotive data ecosystem, for its Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) calculation solution. Glassdome is only the second company globally to be formally recognized under the Catena-X Rulebook, the industry's most rigorous standard for carbon data interoperability across international supply chains.Spearheaded by OEMs such as Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, Catena-X is working to establish a unified framework for sharing product and carbon-related data across the automotive value chain. Service providers certified under the Catena-X framework offer a solution that provides verifiable, standardized carbon data aligned with the growing demands of regulatory bodies and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).Glassdome provides comprehensive PCF calculations and collaborates closely with automotive manufacturers and suppliers in Europe and South Korea. The company's life cycle assessment (LCA) solution is ISO 14067-compliant and offers real-time integration with MES, ERP, and other enterprise systems, as well as a scalable, cloud-based architecture. Glassdome's capabilities enable precise, transparent PCF reporting that can be deployed flexibly across industries and supply chain tiers, helping stakeholders throughout the supply chain comply with increasingly stringent carbon reporting requirements.Reporting requirements and regulations continue to pose a challenge for many companies in the automotive value chain. The EU Batteries Regulation will soon introduce declaration requirements, performance classes, and maximum limits on the carbon footprint of electric vehicles and rechargeable industrial batteries. As a member of the Global Battery Alliance's Digital Battery Passport pilot, Glassdome is collaborating with other industry players to develop solutions that provide comprehensive disclosures necessary to comply with EU regulations.“The Catena-X certification of Glassdome demonstrates once again that our technology can enable automotive manufacturers to meet global carbon regulations,” said Tae Jin“TJ” Yoon, Managing Director of Glassdome GmbH.“We're committed to helping global automotive manufacturers and suppliers strengthen their carbon competitiveness as international regulations become more demanding.”Glassdome has recently opened an office in Munich, enabling the company to work more closely with European manufacturers and Korean suppliers seeking to expand their presence in the European market. The company further announced a new partnership with Siemens in December 2024 to simplify the product carbon footprint (PCF) assessment process for manufacturers.About GlassdomeGlassdome is an industrial software company with expertise in acquiring and analyzing data from manufacturing equipment. Glassdome utilizes a SaaS-based solution to guide manufacturers from data collection to monitoring and ongoing reporting, enabling them to collect data from machines, transfer it to software, and access it. We empower manufacturers within the EV battery, chemical, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries to capture the untapped potential of data throughout the supply chain to achieve continuous operational efficiency improvement and meet regulatory, environmental and emissions compliance.Founded in 2019 with deep roots in Silicon Valley and Korea, Glassdome is perfectly positioned to serve manufacturers that want to improve efficiency and meet or exceed green regulation requirements in one platform. Follow Glassdome on LinkedIn or learn more at .

Mindy Hull

Mercury Global Partners for Glassdome

+1 415-889-9977

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.