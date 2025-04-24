403
Kremlin claims ‘EU wants war, not talks’
(MENAFN) The European Union is actively blocking diplomatic efforts between Russia and the United States aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. In an interview with the French magazine Le Point on Wednesday, Peskov claimed the EU is not interested in peace but is instead fueling the continuation of hostilities.
He criticized the bloc’s lack of autonomy, suggesting that following the escalation of the Ukraine war in 2022, Europe appeared to be serving the agenda of then-U.S. President Joe Biden. Since Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January, however, Peskov said there has been a shift in Washington’s tone toward peace, while European leaders continue to focus on military options.
High-level discussions between Moscow and Washington have taken place throughout the year to explore a potential peace agreement. Yet, the EU’s stance — including talks of sending a “reassurance” force to Ukraine by leaders from countries like the UK and France — is being perceived by Russia as a barrier to progress. Peskov argued that these moves, combined with ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, signal Europe’s intent to escalate rather than resolve the conflict.
The European Commission’s recent $840 billion rearmament plan further supports Moscow’s view that the EU is prioritizing military build-up over diplomacy.
When asked if the EU could be involved in peace negotiations, Peskov was blunt: “There’s nothing to negotiate – Europe wants war, not talks. We’re not going to force them!” He also denounced European attempts to criticize President Vladimir Putin and promote democratic values in Russia, stating, “We no longer want any lectures from Europeans… no hypocrites telling us what to do.”
According to Moscow, any peace agreement must include Ukraine’s recognition of current territorial realities, as well as commitments to demilitarization, neutrality, and staying out of NATO. Peskov reiterated President Putin’s stance that these conditions will be met “peacefully or militarily.”
