India downgrades ties with Pakistan due to massacre
(MENAFN) India has significantly downgraded its diplomatic relationship with Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 civilians dead, including two foreign tourists. The assault, which occurred in the popular Baisaran meadows area of Pahalgam, was carried out by militants believed to be linked to The Resistance Front, an affiliate of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
In response, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Wednesday, resulting in five major retaliatory actions. Among these is the expulsion of defense advisors from the Pakistani High Commission, who have been declared persona non grata and given a week to leave. India is also reducing the size of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in New Delhi from 55 to 30 people and will pull back its own military advisors from its mission in Islamabad.
Additionally, India has canceled visa privileges for Pakistani citizens under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, which had previously allowed certain officials to travel within the region without standard visas. Those currently in India under this scheme must leave within 48 hours.
India has also shut down the Attari-Wagah border crossing with immediate effect. However, individuals who entered with valid documents can exit through the same route before May 1, 2025.
In a significant escalation, India has announced the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, which regulates water sharing from the Indus River system between the two nations. India stated that the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes verifiable and permanent steps to cease supporting terrorism across the border.
While India holds Pakistan responsible for the attack, a stance Islamabad denies, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the victims. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a National Security Committee meeting to review the unfolding situation.
