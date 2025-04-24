Grand Opening Of ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay On April 24, 2025

- New Bayside Location Where Guests Can Be Themselves, Lounge to Satisfy Their Intellectual Curiosity -

TOKYO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay, located in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, celebrates its grand opening on April 24, 2025. The concept of ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay, the latest hotel by Holiday Inn, which is an essential brand of IHG Hotels & Resorts, is a "new travel that lets you be yourself." The Shinagawa/Tennozu area, where city and sea meet, is easily accessible from both within Japan and overseas, and is a location that suits many travel styles, including Tokyo sightseeing, business trips, and short weekend stays.

ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay Exterior:

With a total of 132 guest rooms, ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay seeks to offer every guest opportunities to relax, focus on work, or simply step away from everyday routine, while also catering to each guest's "present" so that the guests can spend their time as suits them best. Adding to the warmth and comfort that Holiday Inn is known for, the design of the open lobby creates a modern and pleasant space that ensures an unforgettable experience for all guests. It is somewhere that can flexibly accommodate all guest needs, when dining, relaxing, working, and enjoying themselves. Furthermore, the hotel offers Kids Stay & Eat Free, which lets children under 12 years old stay and eat at no cost, as well as the tranquil Library Lounge, an around-the-clock snack and drink counter, a fitness center, a laundry service, and other facilities to make long-term stays more comfortable, thereby supporting all types of travel.

The guest rooms on the higher floors, from the 23rd through the 27th, offer expansive and open views. Guests will find the Bay View Rooms with a view of the Rainbow Bridge as well as the Canal View Rooms with an atmospheric view of the city highways and waterways extending into the distance. The rooms are calming spaces that harmonize natural colors and soft lighting, featuring spacious beds, functional workspaces and much more, thus combining comfort and practicality. ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay offers a variety of room types to suit all kinds of situations, from solo traveling to family stays.

Guest Room:

The Library Lounge, stimulating guests' intellectual curiosity

Located on the hotel's first floor, the Library Lounge features a wide selection of comics and books, manifesting a space that stimulates intellectual playfulness. In particular, the comic corner, an embodiment of Japanese culture, supports three languages: Japanese, English, and Chinese, which makes it an attractive space that is enjoyable for overseas guests too.

The lounge serves a mixed Japanese-Western breakfast buffet in the morning and then functions as a cafe for casual drinks and snacks during the day. All seats also have an electrical outlet and free Wi-Fi, making it an ideal environment for remote work and online meetings. The warm interior and stylish design help the guests forget the bustle of the city and facilitate moments of comfort.

Breakfast Buffet:

Banquet rooms that can be used in countless ways

The hotel features five banquet rooms on the 3rd, 28th, and 29th floors. From corporate events to private parties, ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay offers spaces that can meet all needs, including the sophisticated and elegant Golden Palm with a ceiling height of 5.5 m, the Ocean Bloom offering a panoramic view of Tokyo Bay, and the Crystal Cove on the top floor.

Banquet Room Ocean Bloom:

ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay offers a comfortable stay that is unique to the Holiday Inn brand, with heartwarming service that creates experiences and pleasant moments on the bayside that brighten visitors' travel memories.

About ANA Holiday Inn Tokyo Bay:

Address: 2-3-15 Higashishinagawa, Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo

