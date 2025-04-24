Aboleris Pharma Announces Formation Of Scientific Advisory Board

GOSSELIES, Belgium and NANTES, France, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AbolerIS Pharma ("AbolerIS"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which is comprised of industry experts in autoimmune and inflammatory disease drug development. The SAB will work closely with the AbolerIS team to advance its lead program, ABO21009, a humanized anti-CD45RC monoclonal antibody, through Phase 1 for rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Pending clinical proof-of-concept in RA, the Company intends to broaden its development into other autoimmune diseases. Durable, long-term remission remains elusive in many autoimmune diseases such as RA. The SAB will also assist the AbolerIS management with the planned development of additional indications for ABO21009 and the expansion and subsequent development of the Company's portfolio.

The members of our Scientific Advisory Board combine deep preclinical, translational and clinical expertise in a broad range of autoimmune diseases.

Ronald Van Brempt, MD, Chief Medical Officer of AbolerIS, commented: "We are privileged to work with Dirk, Mary, Georg, Rene, Michel, Edouard, and Ignacio, to bring a novel therapy like ABO21009 to patients suffering from the debilitating effects of autoimmune disease. These recognized leaders bring a great understanding of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as deep expertise in advancing scientific breakthroughs towards the clinic. We look forward to their contributions as we advance ABO21009 in the clinic for RA and additional indications like Sjögren`s Disease, Graft-versus-Host Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Autoimmune Polyendocrinopathy-Candidiasis-Ectodermal Dystrophy as we continue to grow our company."

Members of the AbolerIS Scientific Advisory Board are listed below. Complete biographies are available on the AbolerIS website.

Dirk Elewaut, MD, PhD, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board:

Full Professor of Rheumatology and Immunology and Chair of the Department of Rheumatology and Immunology at Ghent University Hospital, Ghent, Belgium

VIB Group leader, VIB-UGent Center for Inflammation Research, Ghent, Belgium

"I have dedicated my career to advancing research in immunology and inflammatory disease, and the potential of ABO21009 is very promising. I am honored to lead the world-class leaders on the SAB with the goal to advance AbolerIS' research toward patients in need," commented Dr. Elewaut.

Mary Crow, MD, PhD

Physician-in-Chief Emeritus at Hospital for Special Surgery, Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, and Professor of Immunology in its Graduate School of Medical Sciences, New York, USA

Senior Scientist, Co-Director of the Mary Kirkland Center for Lupus Research, and Director of the Autoimmunity and Inflammation Program at Hospital for Special Surgery's Research Institute (holder of the Benjamin M. Rosen Chair in Immunology and Inflammation Research), New York, USA

Georg Schett, MD, PhD

Vice President Research, Chair of Internal Medicine III - Rheumatology and Immunology, Uniklinikum Erlangen - Friedrich Alexander University, Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany

Rene Toes, PhD

Full Professor of Experimental Rheumatology, Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), Leiden, the Netherlands

Head of the Laboratory of Dept. of Rheumatology, LUMC, Leiden, the Netherlands

Michel Goldman, MD, PhD

Founder and the President of the I3h Institute and Professor of Immunology and Pharmacotherapy at the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB)

Executive Director Emeritus of the Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) from 2009 to 2014

Head Emeritus of the Department of Immunology at Erasme Hospital and Director Emeritus of the Institute for Medical Immunology (ULB)

Edouard Louis, MD, PhD

Professor of Gastroenterology and Head of the Gastroenterology department at Liège University hospital. Liege, Belgium

Dean of the faculty of Medicine at Liège University, Liege, Belgium

Ignacio Anegon, MD, PhD

Director of Research (DRE) at INSERM-CRTI

Director Transgenesis Rat ImmunoPhenomic facility, Co-Founder of AbolerIS Pharma

About ABO21009

ABO21009 is the Company's lead monoclonal antibody program stemming from its novel immunomodulatory approach to treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. ABO21009 is effective through a multi-pronged mechanism of action, selectively depleting CD45RC-positive cells that are actively sustaining the autoimmune response in Rheumatoid Arthritis. These CD45RC-positive cells are present in the T-, B-, and NK-cell compartments of the adaptive immune system. By selectively depleting these cells, the cells driving the autoimmune disease are taken out of the immune cell population.

ABO21009 also spares regulatory T-cells, which can unleash their full potential and suppress ongoing and future autoimmune activity in the adaptive immune system. Treatment with ABO21009 may enable a long-lasting and durable remission in RA, which will improve the patient experience and lessen the burden of side effects from currently available therapeutic options.

About AbolerIS Pharma

AbolerIS Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company is advancing potentially best-in-class and first-in-class immunomodulatory antibodies that target CD45RC, a key regulator of the immune system. AbolerIS' lead program, ABO21009, is designed to demonstrate broad efficacy in multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with large unmet medical needs including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and organ transplantation.

At AbolerIS, we envision a future where patients can enjoy long-term remission and improved quality of life through therapies that are effective and safe. The Company is based in Gosselies, Belgium and Nantes, France, and is backed by a syndicate of experienced investors, which includes Criteria Bio Ventures, Sound Bioventures, Newton Biocapital, WE, Sambrinvest, SFPIM and Sham Innovation Santé.

For more information, please visit to learn more about our transformative approach to immunotherapies and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media & Investor Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

SOURCE AbolerIS Pharma

