Vect-Horus Appoints Philippe Masset To Board Of Directors, In Further Strengthening Of Leadership



C-Suite executive with more than 35 years' experience in international banking Brings important and complementary skills to support company's development

Marseille, France, April 24 , 2025 - Vect-Horus, a privately held biotechnology company that designs and develops molecular vectors facilitating the targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Philippe Masset, a C–suite banking executive with more than 35 years of experience as a CEO of international banking entities, as a member of its Board of Directors.

Philippe Masset has a successful track record in transformation and change management, and strong interest in investment banking, ESG topics, sustainable finance and AI. From 2014-2019, he was CEO of Degroof, where he oversaw a successful merger with Petercam and positioning of the new group, and he previously served as CEO and in several senior roles with ING.

He is currently Chairman of Vicinity Affordable Housing Fund and a Board member at Edmond de Rothschild Europe and Guberna; and serves as a Senior Advisor to several financial companies including Blackfin, Syntagma and BDO.

"We are delighted that Philippe Masset will be joining our Board at this point in time, which adds further highly relevant and senior expertise to Vect-Horus. His experience spans diverse sectors including investment banking, financial services, and non-profit governance, contributing to a broadened perspective on strategic oversight and corporate governance best practices,” said Alexandre Tokay, co-founder and CEO of Vect-Horus.“This is the third new appointment to the Board in recent months, all bringing important skills which are particularly suited to drive our mission to become the leader in the field of targeted drug delivery.”

Philippe Masset said:“Boards have a crucial role to play in today's business world, bringing important skills to contribute to and oversee a company's development and strategy. The Vect-Horus Board includes hugely experienced individuals who provide important support to management. I'm excited to contribute to Vect-Horus as it builds on its impressive partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies, to deliver therapies to patients in urgent need of better treatment options.”

About Vect-Horus

Vect-Horus designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain, and to tumors. Founded in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), formerly headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder of the company. Vect-Horus has 42 employees (most in R&D).

