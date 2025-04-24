Critically Acclaimed Crime Drama 'Trap City,' Starring Jeezy And Brandon T. Jackson Launches On Prime Video And Apple TV

Producer/Director Tel Ganesan Partners with Filmhub to Expand Access to Gritty, Powerful Indie Hit Film Via Video On Demand

- Tel Ganesan, Director & ProducerDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Filmmaker Tel Ganesan is taking his critically acclaimed film Trap City national with the help of Filmhub, launching the hard-hitting urban drama on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV beginning April 29, 2025 following its theatrical run partnership will make the provocative film more accessible than ever, giving audiences the chance to experience a story that pulses with raw emotion, suspense, and ambition.​The film stars acclaimed actor Brandon T. Jackson (Tropic Thunder) as Deshawn, a talented but conflicted artist striving to break free from a cycle of violence and poverty. Joining Jackson is Grammy-winning rapper Jay“Jeezy” Jenkins, in a powerful turn as Reverend Lylee, a role that showcases Jenkins' compelling depth as he navigates moral complexities in a gritty urban landscape.“Trap City is more than just a film-it's a mirror held up to the system, to the culture, and to every dreamer who's ever had to fight for their place,” says director and producer Tel Ganesan.“Partnering with Filmhub allows us to share this message far and wide, and I'm thrilled audiences will now be able to stream it on Prime and Apple with just a click.”​Featuring an ensemble cast that includes veteran actor Clifton Powell (Ray), Erika Pinkett (All Eyez on Me), Omar Gooding (Baby Boy), Juhahn Jones and international stars Yogi Babu, GV Prakash Kumar, Nepoleon Duraisamy, and Tarina Patel, the film is primed for audiences who crave a realistic portrayal of inner-city dreams and disillusionment. Jay“Jeezy” Jenkins brings both music and film audiences together with his captivating portrayal of Reverend Lylee-a complex and morally ambiguous character.The film is directed, produced, and written by Tel Ganesan and executive produced by Jay“Jeezy” Jenkins, Ashwin Gane, G.B. Theos, Nasik Rav (Yisrael), and David E. Taylor. Trap City follows DeShawn, a young rapper caught between street life and stardom. Trap City tells the gripping story of a rising rapper caught between fame and loyalty in the streets. Just as his music begins to take off, DeShawn is arrested and forced to decide: testify against a ruthless kingpin or lose everything he's worked for.​With its themes of survival, integrity, and the cost of chasing dreams, Trap City speaks directly to a generation navigating their own high-stakes journeys. Ganesan's vision, paired with intense performances and a cutting-edge soundtrack, has already earned praise for its authenticity and timeliness.​Trap City will be available April 29 on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.For press inquiries or to schedule interviews with Tel Ganesan, contact: ...About Tel GanesanTel K. Ganesan is a Detroit-based entrepreneur, filmmaker, and philanthropist. He is the Executive Chairman of Kyyba, a global IT and engineering services company, and the founder of Kyyba Films. Ganesan's journey from automotive engineer to film producer exemplifies the American dream. He is also the founder of the Kyyba Kidz Foundation, promoting education and job skills for underprivileged children.

Trap City Trailer

