Aquila Center For Cruise Excellence And Gondens Intl. Advisors Partner To Advance Cruise Tourism In South America

Aquila's Beth Hatt (left) and Melanie Colpitts with Federico Gonzalez Denton at Seatrade Cruise Global earlier this month.

SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence, a global leader in cruise industry training and destination readiness, and Gondens International Advisors, an expert in Latin America destination strategy and stakeholder engagement, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to foster the growth of cruise tourism in South America and its surrounding regions.This strategic partnership combines the strengths of both organizations to elevate South America's position as a premier cruise destination. By leveraging their expertise, they aim to support local stakeholders and foster long-term sustainability in the cruise tourism sector.“This partnership marks an exciting step forward for cruise tourism in South America. By combining Aquila's global expertise in cruise training with Gondens' deep understanding of the Latin American landscape, we're creating a powerful platform to elevate destination performance, empower local communities, and position the region as a world-class cruise destination,” said Beth Hatt, Founder and Partner of Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence.Federico Gonzalez Denton, an experienced cruise tourism executive and founder of Gondens International Advisors, commented,“With South America's rising popularity as a cruise destination, this alliance will equip local stakeholders with the tools to attract and retain cruise lines while fostering sustainable tourism practices.”The collaboration will focus on three key areas:-Strategic Projects: Joint initiatives for driving sustainable growth and innovation in cruise tourism-Training and Capacity Building: Aquila-led sessions will equip local stakeholders with essential skills to thrive in the cruise market.-Industry Insights and Promotion: Knowledge-sharing initiatives, networking opportunities, and regional forums to enhance industry understandingThis alliance underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing the cruise industry through education, collaboration and innovative destination development.About Aquila Center for Cruise ExcellenceAquila is the leading destination training provider for the global cruise industry. They offer training strategies for international destinations, tour companies, tour guides, and front-line operators. With over 35 years' experience in the cruise industry, Aquila is committed to cruise destination success through values-driven partnership with cruise lines and destinations.For more information on Aquila Center for Cruise Excellence and its training programs, visit cruiseexcellence .About Gondens InternationalGondens International Advisors plays a significant role in the cruise industry, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean. Founded by Federico Gonzalez-Denton, the firm specializes in government relations, corporate affairs, and destination development, helping cruise lines and ports navigate the complexities of the region. The company serves as a liaison between cruise lines and destinations, working to improve and create new cruise experiences in Central and South America.Based in Medellín, Colombia, Gondens International provides market research, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement to support cruise tourism growth. With extensive experience in the industry, the firm helps destinations attract cruise lines and enhance their infrastructure to meet evolving industry demands.

Natalia Lopez

Marketplace Excellence

201-861-2056

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.