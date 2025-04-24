London's Top 10 Concerts Of Summer 2025 Announced

EuropeTripDeals has released its list of best upcoming shows

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- London's 2025 concert scene is already heating up, with top artists set to perform across the city. Music lovers may debate about their own favorites, but the team at EuropeTripDeals has curated the Top 10 London Concerts of Summer 2025-a must-see lineup for any fan. Many of these highly anticipated shows also earned a spot on EuropeTripDeals' Top 25 European Concerts list, making London a premier destination for live music this year.

Here's the list:

10. Sabrina Carpenter (5-6 July, Hyde Park) - 140

9. Noah Kahan (4 July, Hyde Park) - 160

8. Lana Del Rey (3-4 July, Wembley Stadium)

7. Billie Eilish (10-17 July, The O2 Arena)

6. Imagine Dragons (25-26 July, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

5. Dua Lipa (20-21 June, Wembley Stadium)

4. Beyoncé (5-16 June, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

3. Oasis (25 July – 3 August, Wembley Stadium)

2. Kendrick Lamar and SZA (22-23 July, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

1. Coldplay (22 August – 3 September, Wembley Stadium)

Dates & locations are always subject to change so be sure to check EuropeTripDeals' London Events Calendar for more updates. The full events calendar has additional information on top events, festivals, and sporting competitions around the city as well.

Acts receiving honorable mention include:

Stray Kids (18-19 July, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

BLACKPINK (15-16 August, Wembley Stadium)

Olivia Rodrigo (27 June, Hyde Park) - 140

Zach Bryan (28-29 June, Hyde Park) - 140

Post Malone (7 September, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Guns N'Roses (26 June, Wembley Stadium)

About EuropeTripDeals:

Europe Trip Deals , established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web's most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.

