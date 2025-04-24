Love, Lies & Laughter Collide: 'Twisted Hearts' Premieres On Video On Demand

A Smart, Seductive, and Unapologetically Hilarious Take on Modern Love-Directed by Michael A. Pinckney Debuts On AppleTV and Amazon Prime

- Michael A. Pinckney, DirectorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Twisted Hearts, the newest romantic dramedy from award-winning director Michael A. Pinckney, will officially release via Video on Demand on April 22, 2025, in partnership with global distributor Filmhub. In demand after a successful theatrical debut, the film is poised to spark conversation-and laughter-across living rooms and film critic circles alike.Set against the lush backdrop of a picturesque couples retreat, Twisted Hearts invites viewers on a rollercoaster ride through modern romance, emotional baggage, and deeply buried truths. When three very different couples gather for a weekend of relationship therapy, no one anticipates just how revealing-and disruptive-the experience will become. Secrets surface. Loyalties are tested. And in the middle of it all, love is either rekindled...or permanently redefined.“My vision for Twisted Hearts is to create a comedic classic for the ages,” shares director Michael A. Pinckney.“It's a film that people can revisit over and over, discovering new layers of humor and truth with each watch. Comedy heals-and Twisted Hearts reminds us that even in the chaos of relationships, laughter is often the best medicine.”The ensemble cast delivers standout performances, including:Cocoa Brown as Dr. RoseEmelina Adams as ToriMashayla Barnes as SimoneWill Colburn as VincentAdrian Lockett as JayLeland B. Martin as DerrickJay Reeves as CameronKelly Stewart as KellyJerilyn Welsh as CarrollLauren Ashley White as TiffThe film's timely themes around identity, intimacy, and interracial dynamics are packaged with sharp wit and emotional depth, creating a work that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking."Twisted Hearts is a testament to Cue & Coda's ability to spotlight rising diverse talent while delivering stories that resonate deeply with audiences. This is exactly the kind of emotionally authentic storytelling Filmhub's Black Cinema Vertical aims to elevate." -Greg Maurice, Acquisitions Black Cinema, FilmhubPinckney's dynamic career spans Hollywood features and hit television series. He has worked on acclaimed projects like Inside Man, Precious, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Broad City, and has written/directed audience favorites including You're Nobody Til Somebody Kills You (Lionsgate), Killer Beat (Tubi), He Who Findeth, and the acclaimed docuseries 6 Minutes to Glory. With Twisted Hearts, Pinckney seamlessly blends his sharp cinematic instincts with heartfelt storytelling, creating a film that is both stylish and deeply resonant.Written by Taylor Love, Twisted Hearts was produced by Cocoa Brown, Dessie Brown, Curshion Jones, and Adrian Lockett, with cinematography by Yavuz Selim Isler. The film is a production of Cue & Coda Films, in association with Lucky Johnson Studios.Audiences can stream Twisted Hearts on AppleTV and Amazon Prime beginning April 22, 2025.Stay connected and watch the trailer on Instagram: @twistedheartsmovieExplore the official site: cueandcodafilmsFor talent interview inquiries, contact: Clorissa Wright, ...

Twisted Hearts Official Trailer

