Yale University Withdraws Status of Pro-Palestinian Student Group
(MENAFN) Yale University has withdrawn the official recognition of the pro-Palestinian student group Yalies4Palestine, which serves as the campus branch of Yale Students for Justice in Palestine.
This decision follows a protest encampment set up overnight before a visit to the area by far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The university issued a statement, as reported by the media stating, “Because Yalies4Palestine has flagrantly violated the rules to which the Yale College Dean’s Office holds all registered student organizations, Yale College today notified Yalies4Palestine that the College is withdrawing its status as a registered student organization.”
In addition, Yalies4Palestine has been removed from Yale Connect, the platform that lists all officially recognized student organizations at the school.
Although the group denied organizing the protest, the university referenced the group's social media activity, which encouraged involvement, along with a public statement that allegedly “took credit” for the demonstration.
The protest itself, which featured tents set up at Beinecke Plaza, reportedly began around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and was disbanded before midnight after receiving administrative warnings.
Furthermore, Yale announced it is investigating reports of “disturbing antisemitic conduct” that allegedly occurred during the protest, though the specifics of these allegations were not disclosed.
