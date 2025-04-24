403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump says Russia easier to negotiate with than Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, saying he initially expected it to be easier to negotiate with him than with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite this, Trump remains hopeful that Zelensky will eventually accept Washington’s peace proposal to end the Ukraine conflict.
Zelensky has rejected one of the key aspects of the US framework, notably refusing to discuss the formal recognition of Crimea as Russian territory. This has drawn criticism from the White House, with Trump warning Zelensky that his refusal to engage in talks could cost Ukraine its sovereignty. "The situation for Ukraine is dire – He can have peace or fight for another three years before losing the whole country," Trump stated.
Trump emphasized that Russia seems ready for a deal, but he expressed disappointment in the difficulty of negotiating with Zelensky. He still holds out hope that a resolution can be reached with both leaders. Trump also refrained from commenting on a potential meeting with Zelensky at a funeral later this week but made it clear he hopes for progress soon.
The US has been pushing for a resolution while simultaneously negotiating a minerals extraction deal with Ukraine to offset the costs of its aid. However, both Trump and his administration have become increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of talks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that if negotiations don’t move forward, the US may shift its focus to other priorities.
Trump’s frustration with Zelensky was echoed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who criticized Zelensky for discussing the negotiations publicly, which she described as unacceptable. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, noted that Moscow is ready to negotiate but cautioned that an expedited peace deal is unlikely given the complexities involved.
Zelensky has rejected one of the key aspects of the US framework, notably refusing to discuss the formal recognition of Crimea as Russian territory. This has drawn criticism from the White House, with Trump warning Zelensky that his refusal to engage in talks could cost Ukraine its sovereignty. "The situation for Ukraine is dire – He can have peace or fight for another three years before losing the whole country," Trump stated.
Trump emphasized that Russia seems ready for a deal, but he expressed disappointment in the difficulty of negotiating with Zelensky. He still holds out hope that a resolution can be reached with both leaders. Trump also refrained from commenting on a potential meeting with Zelensky at a funeral later this week but made it clear he hopes for progress soon.
The US has been pushing for a resolution while simultaneously negotiating a minerals extraction deal with Ukraine to offset the costs of its aid. However, both Trump and his administration have become increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of talks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that if negotiations don’t move forward, the US may shift its focus to other priorities.
Trump’s frustration with Zelensky was echoed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who criticized Zelensky for discussing the negotiations publicly, which she described as unacceptable. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, noted that Moscow is ready to negotiate but cautioned that an expedited peace deal is unlikely given the complexities involved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment