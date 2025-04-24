Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vitrolife AB (Publ) Interim Report Q1, 2025: Strong Performance In EMEA


2025-04-24 02:31:18
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

First quarter

  • Sales of SEK 842 (841) million, an increase of 1% in local currencies and 0% in SEK. The growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 3%.
  • Sales per region, in local currencies was +8% in EMEA, +14% excluding discontinued business, +9% in Americas and -15% in APAC.
  • Sales per product groups, in local currencies excluding discontinued business was +6% in Consumables, -5% in Technologies and +4% in Genetics.
  • Sales per product groups, in local currencies was +3% in Consumables, -6% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.
  • Gross margin increased to 57.4% (57.1).
  • Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to SEK 257 (272) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 30.6% (32.4), affected by foreign exchange impact of SEK -13 (1) million.
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 69 million (198).
  • Net income was SEK 100 (115) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (0.85).

Gothenburg, April 24, 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O ́Connor, CEO

This disclosure contains information that Vitrolife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 24-04-2025 08:00 CET.

For more information, please c ontact:
Helena Wennerström, acting CFO, phone: +4670 822 80 86

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4139505

The following files are available for download:

Interim report Q1, 2025

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN24042025003732001241ID1109466545

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search