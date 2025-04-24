Vitrolife AB (Publ) Interim Report Q1, 2025: Strong Performance In EMEA

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Sales of SEK 842 (841) million, an increase of 1% in local currencies and 0% in SEK. The growth in local currencies excluding discontinued business was 3%.

Sales per region, in local currencies was +8% in EMEA, +14% excluding discontinued business, +9% in Americas and -15% in APAC.

Sales per product groups, in local currencies excluding discontinued business was +6% in Consumables, -5% in Technologies and +4% in Genetics.

Sales per product groups, in local currencies was +3% in Consumables, -6% in Technologies and +1% in Genetics.

Gross margin increased to 57.4% (57.1).

Earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to SEK 257 (272) million, giving an EBITDA margin of 30.6% (32.4), affected by foreign exchange impact of SEK -13 (1) million.

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 69 million (198). Net income was SEK 100 (115) million, resulting in earnings per share of SEK 0.74 (0.85).

