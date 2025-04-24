Hansa Biopharma Reports First Quarter And Interim January-March 2025 Financial Results
|
|
MSEK, unless otherwise stated – unaudited
|
Q1 2025
|
Q1 2024
|
FY 2024
|
|
Total Revenue
|
66.3
|
56.0
|
220.9
|
|
-thereof: Product sales
|
65.7
|
47.4
|
189.7
|
|
Provision1
|
–
|
–
|
(49.6)
|
|
Net revenue after provision
|
66.3
|
56.0
|
171.3
|
|
SG&A expenses
|
(76.0)
|
(91.3)
|
(344.3)
|
|
R&D expenses
|
(64.3)
|
(103.0)
|
(375.7)
|
|
Loss from operations
|
(93.4)
|
(159.4)
|
(637.9)
|
|
Loss for the period
|
(37.1)
|
(218.6)
|
(807.2)
|
|
Net cash used in operations
|
(151.9)
|
(189.1)
|
(674.9)
|
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
250.2
|
541.5
|
405.3
|
|
EPS before and after dilution (SEK)
|
(0.55)
|
(4.15)
|
(12.85)
|
|
Number of outstanding shares
|
67,814,241
|
52,671,796
|
67,814,241
|
|
Weighted average number of shares before and after dilution
|
67,814,241
|
52,671,796
|
62,834,848
|
|
No of employees at the end of the period
|
138
|
166
|
135
|
|
1 Actual product sales for the full year 2024 totaled 189.7 MSEK. Sales were offset by a provision totaling 49.6 MSEK associated with volume discounts and rebates. Including the provision, year to date product sales totaled 140.1 MSEK.
Conference Call Details
Hansa Biopharma will host a telephone conference today Thursday, 24 April, 2025, at 14:00 CEST / 8:00 am EDT.
The event will be hosted by Peter Nicklin, Chairman of the Board, Evan Ballantyne, CFO, and Hitto Kaufmann, CR&DO and Renée Aguiar-Lucander. The call will include a review of the interim results and a business and pipeline update. It will be held in English.
Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under Events & Presentations and will also be made available online after the call.
To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:
Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-833-821-3542
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-652-1248
*Please ask to be joined into the Hansa Biopharma call
Join the webcast here:
For the full financial calendar and list of events in 2025 please visit
Contacts for more information:
Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
[email protected]
Notes to editors
About Hansa Biopharma
Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn .
©2025 Hansa Biopharma AB. Hansa Biopharma, the beacon logo, IDEFIRIX, and IDEFIRIX flower logo are trademarks of Hansa Biopharma AB, Lund, Sweden. All rights reserved.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4138498
The following files are available for download:
|
|
20250423 HNSA - Q1 2025 Quarterly Report ENG
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment