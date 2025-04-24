403
Security Members Get Killed After Attack on Vaccination Team
(MENAFN) At least two security officers were killed and another injured during an ambush on a polio vaccination team in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, based on police reports.
The attack took place in the Mastung district of Balochistan province, where gunmen opened fire on the vaccination team, instantly killing the two security personnel.
This incident comes shortly after Premier Shehbaz Sharif initiated a nationwide polio vaccination campaign from April 21 to 27, aimed at eliminating the disease, which is now only present in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The injured security officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.
As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. In Balochistan and the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, militant factions have frequently targeted polio vaccination teams.
These groups often view the vaccination efforts as part of a larger anti-Muslim and Western plot, and they regularly issue death threats to vaccinators, many of whom are women, who administer the polio vaccine to children.
Pakistani officials have stated that nearly 150 individuals involved in the polio eradication campaign have been killed throughout the country since December 2012.
