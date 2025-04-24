403
Real estate trading value increase by 31.9%, reaching AED 13.2 billion during Q1 2025
(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Sharjah, April 2025
The real estate trading value in the emirate of Sharjah has reached AED 13.2 billion during the first quarter of 2025, with a growth rate of 31.9% compared to the same period in 2024, as it amounted to approximately AED 10 billion. The number of transactions executed by the department reached 24,597, with a growth rate of 4.8% compared to the same period last year, which recorded 23,478 transactions.
This strong growth in real estate performance reflects the growing confidence in Sharjah's investment environment, as it combines economic stability with investor-friendly legislation. Moreover, the diversity of investing nationalities confirms the attractiveness of the emirate's real estate sector, both in terms of the variety of available opportunities and the advanced infrastructure that meets the aspirations of local and international investors.
Sharjah's Global Real Estate Position
His Excellency Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, stated: "The qualitative leaps witnessed by Sharjah’s real estate are a fundamental pillar in the comprehensive and balanced economic growth process, which Sharjah is steadily leading, thanks to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the diligent follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council, which have placed Sharjah on the regional and international real estate investment map."
Al-Shamsi added: "The Emirate of Sharjah continues to consolidate its position as a thriving economic center, through a diversified economy and a stimulating investment climate, along with a strong legislative structure that guarantees the protection of rights and enhances investor confidence
His Excellency also pointed out that "the distinguished performance of the emirate's real estate clearly reflects the competitiveness and attractiveness of the real estate market. Recent statistics have demonstrated this sector's ability to attract a wide range of investors and developers, enhancing opportunities for ownership, housing, and investment."
8,123 Sales Transactions Worth AED 10.7 Billion
The total number of sales transactions by areas in Sharjah has reached 8,123, a growth rate of 32.2% compared to the same period last year, which totaled 6,146. These sales transactions amounted to AED 10.7 billion, and were distributed across 169 areas, covering 46 million square feet.
As for the areas with the highest number of transactions, “Muwailih Commercial” area ranked the highest with 1,787 transactions worth AED 1.9 billion, followed by “Al-Belaida” area with 902 transactions amounting to AED 851 million, and then “Al-Khan” area with 536 transactions worth AED 665 million.
Residential Transactions Lead
In terms of property classification of sales transactions, residential properties accounted for the largest proportion, with 2,894 transactions, which represented 78.9% of the total number of transactions, followed by industrial properties with 477 transactions that represented 13%, then commercial properties with 259 transactions which represented 7.1%, and agricultural properties with 39 transactions, representing 1% of the total number of transactions.
1,417 Mortgage Transactions Worth AED 2.4 Billion
As for the real estate mortgage transactions, it reached 1,417 with a value of AED 2.4 billion, and were carried out by 21 financing institutions. The areas with the highest number of mortgage transactions were, first, “Um Fanain” area with 113 mortgage transactions worth AED 170.6 million, followed by “Muwailih Commercial” area with 66 transactions amounting to AED 246.5 million, “Al-Hamriyah (West)” area with 65 transactions worth AED 158.6 million, and “Al-Sajaa Industrial” area with 60 transactions amounting to AED 148.2 billion.
4 New Real Estate Projects
In regards to real estate projects, four new projects were registered in Sharjah, which are all residential complexes in the following areas: “Muwailih Commercial”, “Al-Tay”, and “Al-Tay West”.
97 nationalities invested in the emirate of Sharjah
Investors from 97 different nationalities invested in the emirate of Sharjah during the first quarter of 2025, UAE nationals' investments accounted for approximately AED 5.2 billion, representing 39.8% of the total investment value. While Gulf nationals, excluding Emiratis, invested AED 509.8 million, which represented 3.9%, while Arab nationals' investments increased to AED 3 billion, that is 22.3% of the total investment value. Similarly, citizens of other countries’ investments recorded a high rate, reaching approximately AED 4.5 billion, which represented 34% of the total investment value.
3,725 investors from other nationalities, a growth of 25.3%
In same context, Sharjah witnessed a significant increase in the number of investors from other nationalities, which reached 3,725 investors, and with a growth rate of 25.3% compared to the same period last year. This reflects the growing demand for investment and ownership in the emirate. Moreover, the number of properties traded by investors of other nationalities reached 3,951, with a growth rate of 25.2%. This high demand from investors is due to several factors, most notably the robust infrastructure, the diversity and availability of the real estate, and the executive council resolution about real estate ownership by non-UAE and GCC nationals to own in Sharjah.
Emiratis ranked the highest
In terms of the number of properties traded, Emirati investors ranked the highest with 7,198 properties, followed by Indian investors with 796, Syrian investors with 502, Egyptian investors with 391, Iraqi investors with 318, and Jordanian investors with 303 properties.
