403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK, France back Ukrainian regional concessions to Moscow
(MENAFN) The UK and France are reportedly willing to consider a peace arrangement in which Ukraine would cede some territory to Russia in return for Western security guarantees and continued aid, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing an informed source.
As Washington steps back from direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict under President Donald Trump, London and Paris have taken leading roles in supporting Kiev’s efforts. The Trump administration has proposed a ceasefire plan and is awaiting responses from Ukraine and NATO allies before presenting it to Moscow.
While European leaders are hesitant to formally recognize Russia’s control over Crimea or accept a freeze in hostilities along the current front lines—key aspects of the proposed U.S. plan—they may be open to a compromise similar to the Korean War armistice. That agreement, signed in 1953, ended active combat without a formal peace treaty, leaving the war technically unresolved.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected portions of the U.S. plan on Tuesday, reaffirming his government’s refusal to recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the U.S. might abandon the peace initiative if there are delays in progress.
Moscow has accused the UK and EU of attempting to undermine the Trump-led negotiations. Both Paris and London have floated the idea of stationing Western troops in Ukraine after a ceasefire—a proposal firmly rejected by Russia. The U.S. has distanced itself from any future military involvement, insisting that European nations should take responsibility for Ukraine’s security.
Russia maintains that any sustainable peace must address deeper issues, including NATO’s post-Cold War expansion and what it describes as a campaign by the Zelensky government to suppress Russian identity and culture within Ukraine.
As Washington steps back from direct involvement in the Ukraine conflict under President Donald Trump, London and Paris have taken leading roles in supporting Kiev’s efforts. The Trump administration has proposed a ceasefire plan and is awaiting responses from Ukraine and NATO allies before presenting it to Moscow.
While European leaders are hesitant to formally recognize Russia’s control over Crimea or accept a freeze in hostilities along the current front lines—key aspects of the proposed U.S. plan—they may be open to a compromise similar to the Korean War armistice. That agreement, signed in 1953, ended active combat without a formal peace treaty, leaving the war technically unresolved.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected portions of the U.S. plan on Tuesday, reaffirming his government’s refusal to recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the U.S. might abandon the peace initiative if there are delays in progress.
Moscow has accused the UK and EU of attempting to undermine the Trump-led negotiations. Both Paris and London have floated the idea of stationing Western troops in Ukraine after a ceasefire—a proposal firmly rejected by Russia. The U.S. has distanced itself from any future military involvement, insisting that European nations should take responsibility for Ukraine’s security.
Russia maintains that any sustainable peace must address deeper issues, including NATO’s post-Cold War expansion and what it describes as a campaign by the Zelensky government to suppress Russian identity and culture within Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment