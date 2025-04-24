403
Musk vows to reduce involvement in White House role
(MENAFN) Elon Musk has announced plans to reduce his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a controversial federal initiative aimed at cutting government spending, as Tesla faces its worst financial downturn in years. While he will not be stepping away entirely, Musk stated he intends to shift focus back to Tesla and his other business ventures.
Speaking during a Tuesday conference call with analysts, Musk said the foundational work at DOGE is now mostly complete, allowing him to cut back to “a day or two per week” on government-related tasks.
Tesla reported a dramatic 71% year-over-year drop in profits, falling to $409 million in the first quarter of 2025 from $1.41 billion in the same period last year. Revenue also slid from $21.3 billion to $19.3 billion, marking the company’s largest annual decline in both earnings and revenue.
Many analysts blame Musk’s deepening role in government policy—particularly his leadership at DOGE and close alignment with President Donald Trump—for Tesla's slump. Since January, Tesla facilities worldwide have faced protests, which Musk claims—without presenting evidence—are being organized and funded by wealthy Democratic donors such as George Soros.
He suggested that those benefiting from what he called “wasteful and fraudulent” government spending are retaliating, and even accused them of backing violent actions against Tesla.
Despite the backlash, Musk insisted that his efforts to reform government are patriotic. “If the ship of America goes down, Tesla will go with it,” he said.
Musk’s official role with the government is expected to end in late May, although DOGE itself, created by a Trump executive order, will remain active through at least 2026.
