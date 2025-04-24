403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Plan New Protests at Columbia University
(MENAFN) A collective of pro-Palestinian activists is organizing a series of demonstrations at Columbia University in New York City, involving the establishment of tent encampments, as reported by a news agency on Wednesday.
These protests are being staged in opposition to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 51,300 Palestinians.
This conflict began after the Israeli military initiated operations aimed at dismantling the Palestinian organization Hamas, following a cross-border assault on October 7, 2023.
The demonstrations are set to commence on Thursday afternoon and are reminiscent of a previous protest just over a year ago, when students erected an encampment comprising more than 50 tents at the university.
That earlier protest led to several detentions and triggered a response from the Trump administration, which targeted international demonstrators by detaining them, canceling their student visas, and starting deportation procedures.
The media reported that the planning meeting occurred on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, approximately 12 miles (19.3 kilometers) from the university.
Around 100 individuals attended the session, many wearing face coverings to shield their identities. The gathering was primarily coordinated via word of mouth and phone communication.
Protest organizers have requested that attendees refrain from wearing masks on campus during the demonstrations to avoid drawing attention from university security personnel.
Two separate encampments are scheduled to take place at different university locations — one on Thursday and another on Friday.
These protests are being staged in opposition to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 51,300 Palestinians.
This conflict began after the Israeli military initiated operations aimed at dismantling the Palestinian organization Hamas, following a cross-border assault on October 7, 2023.
The demonstrations are set to commence on Thursday afternoon and are reminiscent of a previous protest just over a year ago, when students erected an encampment comprising more than 50 tents at the university.
That earlier protest led to several detentions and triggered a response from the Trump administration, which targeted international demonstrators by detaining them, canceling their student visas, and starting deportation procedures.
The media reported that the planning meeting occurred on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, approximately 12 miles (19.3 kilometers) from the university.
Around 100 individuals attended the session, many wearing face coverings to shield their identities. The gathering was primarily coordinated via word of mouth and phone communication.
Protest organizers have requested that attendees refrain from wearing masks on campus during the demonstrations to avoid drawing attention from university security personnel.
Two separate encampments are scheduled to take place at different university locations — one on Thursday and another on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment