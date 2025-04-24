Today In Kuwait's History
1983 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree concerning governors' jurisdictions and establishing governorates' affairs council.
2010 -- State of Kuwait, represented by Bureau for Sponsoring Inventors, won three gold medals for inventions displayed at the 38th scientific inventions fair in Geneva, Switzerland.
2018 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KPTC) signed a USD 167.6 million contract with the South Korean Hyundai company to build four oil tankers at a value of USD 41.9 million per piece.
2018 -- Kuwait Municipality won the international award of distinctiveness in the sector of geographic information.
2022 -- Kuwaiti surgeon, Dr. Abdullah Fawaz, conducted first operation treating abdominal aortic aneurysm through catheterization using internal ultrasound instead of intravenous dye. (end) bs
