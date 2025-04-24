403
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain USD 1.06 Wed. To USD 72.17 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil rose USD 1.06 during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 72.17 per barrel compared with USD 71.11 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures however dropped USD 1.32 to USD 66.12 pb and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost USD 1.40 to USD 62.27 pb. (end)
