Trump dismantles Biden-era post set up to investigate ‘Russian war crimes’
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has reportedly dismantled a key intelligence position created to investigate alleged Russian war crimes tied to the Ukraine conflict. The role, known as the Intelligence Community Coordinator for Russia Atrocities Accountability (ICCRAA), was established under a bipartisan bill passed in 2022 and became law through the 2023 Intelligence Authorization Act.
According to The Washington Post, anonymous sources confirmed that both the ICCRAA and the interagency working group it led have been eliminated.
Trump’s team has also scaled back U.S. cooperation with several Ukraine-related justice efforts. This includes withdrawing from an EU-led initiative targeting Russian nationals, ending a Justice Department program that trained Ukrainian prosecutors, and closing an investigation into claims that Russia abducted Ukrainian children.
These moves align with two key priorities of Trump’s agenda: reducing government spending on what are seen as non-essential programs and bringing the Ukraine conflict to an end. Washington is currently awaiting responses from Kiev and NATO allies on a proposed ceasefire deal before officially presenting it to Moscow.
The plan, described as a "final offer," includes recognizing Crimea as Russian territory—a condition Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected again this week, stating Ukraine’s claim to the region is non-negotiable.
Neither Secretary of State Marco Rubio nor Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff—who outlined the ceasefire proposal last week in Paris—will attend upcoming meetings with Ukrainian officials in London. However, Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
