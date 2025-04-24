Search Operation Underway In J & K's Poonch

The search operation is ongoing in Lasana forest belt of the district following inputs about suspected terrorists hiding in the area, they said.

There was an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists on April 14 in the Lasana area, during which one security personnel was injured.

Troops of Romeo Force (army), police, and CRPF are engaged in the operation to track down terrorists, they said.

Security personnel have also increased vigilance on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch road and connecting Mughal road, and are conducting vehicle checks, they said.

These measures are part of security protocols following the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam area of Kashmir.

