Search Operation Underway In J & K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Security forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation to track suspected terrorists in forest areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
The search operation is ongoing in Lasana forest belt of the district following inputs about suspected terrorists hiding in the area, they said.
There was an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists on April 14 in the Lasana area, during which one security personnel was injured.
Troops of Romeo Force (army), police, and CRPF are engaged in the operation to track down terrorists, they said.
Security personnel have also increased vigilance on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch road and connecting Mughal road, and are conducting vehicle checks, they said.
Read Also
Combing Ops Enter 5th Day In J&K's Poonch
Kathua Encounters Exposed Infiltration Route, Operations On: Police
These measures are part of security protocols following the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam area of Kashmir.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24042025000215011059ID1109466470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment