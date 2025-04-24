Availability Of Preparatory Documents For The Combined General Meeting Of May 15, 2025
|Media:
|Investors & Analysts :
|Caroline Tosch
|Lucie Larguier
|Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager
|Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|+33 (0)3 68 33 27 38
|Nadege Bartoli
| Investor Relations Analyst
and Financial Communications Officer
|MEDiSTRAVA
|+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00/03
|Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi
|+ 44 (0)203 928 6900
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website () or on Transgene's website (). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Attachment
-
20250424_document_AG_EN
