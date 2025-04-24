Availability Of Preparatory Documents For The Combined General Meeting Of May 15, 2025

The notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n° 42 of April 7, 2025 and in the corrigendum no. 47 of April 18, 2025.

These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the General Meeting.

The General Meeting will be held on May 15, 2025, at 10:00 am CET, at the Company's headquarters in Illkirch-Graffenstaden (France). It will be broadcast live on the Company's website ( under“Investors - Shareholders' Meeting”) and the video will also be available later within the time period provided for by the regulations.

The procedures and rules relative to the holding of this shareholder meeting, as well as the exercise of the right to request documents and submit written questions, are set out in the notice of meeting published on April 7, 2025 and are also posted at /AG2025 .

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company's lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The portfolio also includes other viral-vector-based immunotherapies: TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

