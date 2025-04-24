403
Dr. Cyd Ropp's New Book Provides A Simple Explanation of the Gnostic Gospel
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Unlock the Hidden Wisdom of the Gospels With A Simple, Eye-Opening Journey Through Gnostic Christianity
What if the answers to life’s biggest questions were already within you—waiting to be remembered? In her book, A Simple Explanation of the Gnostic Gospel, author and scholar Dr. Cyd Ropp invites readers on a revelatory journey through ancient Gnostic teachings that illuminate our cosmic origin, spiritual purpose, and divine inheritance. Drawing from the Tripartite Tractate of the Nag Hammadi library, Dr. Ropp decodes sacred texts in clear, accessible language—making profound wisdom from early Christianity available to today’s readers.
More than a scholarly work, this book is a spiritual awakening—organized in the order creation itself emerged. It explores:
The path of consciousness from the Father through the Son to all living beings
The divine purpose behind human life
The truth of redemption and our ultimate return to the Fullness of God
How ancient Valentinian Gnosticism reflects the original teachings of Christ
Whether you're a seeker, spiritual scholar, or curious reader, A Simple Explanation of the Gnostic Gospel offers a transformative lens through which to see your place in the universe and your relationship with the divine.
About the Author
Dr. Cyd Ropp holds a Ph.D. in Communication from the University of Memphis and has spent decades studying comparative religion and classical philosophy. Her diverse background includes careers in education, counseling, and hospitality. Today, she brings deep clarity and compassion to spiritual topics that often feel inaccessible or misunderstood.
