Parenting in the Digital Age: Experts Advocate Family Entertainment
Riyadh, 23rd April 2025 – Sard Cultural Centre, in collaboration with Sabq Newspaper and Netflix, recently hosted an insightful panel discussion titled “Parenting in the Digital Age.” The event aimed to raise awareness about effective parenting tools and methods for the digital era, to foster meaningful interactions, strengthen family bonds, and build deeper connections with children through culture and entertainment.
Panelists included human relations expert Rozana Al Banawi, education expert Hanan Al Hamad, and Sociology professor Dr. Sulaiman Al Akeel who discussed various topics such as family bonding activities, the importance of diverse and high-quality content, personalized family viewing tools, and the role of culture and entertainment in fostering empathy and resilience in children. The discussion was moderated by Journalist and Program Director, Yasmeen Mohammed.
Sard Cultural Centre Founder Abdullah Al Hodaif highlighted the center’s commitment to supporting meaningful conversations around family life and the role of Culture, Arts and Entertainment. He said, “At Sard Cultural Centre we believe that culture and entertainment are among the strongest bridges between generations. When parents and children explore stories together—whether through a documentary, a comedy show, or an interactive series—they create moments of discovery, empathy, and mutual understanding.”
Highlighting entertainment as a powerful tool for bonding, panelists noted how shared viewing experiences can naturally spark meaningful conversations between parents and children. Rozana Al Banawi emphasized this point, explaining, “Whether through documentaries, comedy shows, or cartoons; entertainment and the arts can open doors to discussions you might not typically have. Engage fully in the entertainment experience with your children by discussing the characters, storylines, or what they might have done differently. These conversations strengthen family connections and nurture deeper emotional bonds and mutual understanding between parents and children.”
Hanan Al Hamad also emphasized that "Entertainment can serve as a valuable entry point for parents to nurture their children’s critical and analytical thinking, sense of responsibility, and openness to diverse perspectives. It also plays a key role in guiding children by allowing them the freedom to choose what they watch—within clear, age-appropriate guidelines that align with the family’s values and lifestyle. For this to be a truly enriching experience, access to platforms with advanced parental controls is essential."
Prof. Dr. Suleiman Abdullah Al-Aqeel added that “Saudi society has long embraced a diverse approach to raising children and shaping future generations. Historically, it has fulfilled its educational role using the tools available at the time. Today, it draws on the experiences of other societies—integrating entertainment, technology, and digital learning as new methods of education that inspire greater creativity and intellectual growth. This conversation is about the opportunities we have now, and the vital role of community involvement in nurturing future generations and producing meaningful digital content that encourages both creativity and deeper understanding through modern technology."
All experts on the panel echoed a unified message: entertainment, when approached intentionally, can be a powerful gateway for deeper parent-child connection. By engaging with content together - whether through films, series, or interactive experiences - parents can create enriching spaces for dialogue, empathy, and emotional development. The panel concluded with a collective call to explore entertainment not just as leisure, but as an opportunity to build trust, nurture curiosity, and strengthen the fabric of family life in today’s digital world.
