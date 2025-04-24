403
Kolkata Gears Up for the Grand Finale of KRAFTON India's BGIS 2025!
(MENAFN- Edelman) Kolkata, April 24th 2025: KRAFTON India is excited to bring the nation’s biggest esports spectacle, the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) 2025 Grand Finale, to the cultural capital of India — Kolkata!
From April 25 to 27, 2025, fans can witness three electrifying days of intense competition and gaming glory at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, as the top teams from across the country battle it out for the championship title.
Kolkata is steadily emerging as an important market in India’s gaming landscape, with increasing interest from both players and developers. Recognizing this potential, KRAFTON has incubated a gaming startup from Kolkata as a part of its Incubator program- KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), further testifying to the city's growing influence in the industry. This initiative along with the hosting of BGIS in Kolkata underscores the broader opportunities within the region and highlights the depth of talent and creativity present in the city.
Grab your tickets now and be part of the biggest BGMI event of the year! From nail-biting matches to unforgettable fan experiences, Kolkata is where all the action unfolds.
Stay tuned to KRAFTON India’s official social handles for ticketing details, on-ground activations, and live updates from the BGIS 2025 Grand Finale.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
