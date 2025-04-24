403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
London Ukraine discussions gets ridiculed as big personnels retreat
(MENAFN) A high-level meeting in London aimed at discussing the Ukraine conflict has been downgraded after several prominent European officials pulled out, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed he would not attend. Initially scheduled for Wednesday, the talks were set to include senior representatives from the UK, US, France, Germany, and Ukraine. However, the UK Foreign Office has confirmed that the event will now take place at a lower diplomatic level, involving officials rather than top ministers.
Despite the downgrading, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga is still expected to meet bilaterally with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, according to Sky News. The U.S. State Department cited scheduling issues as the reason for Rubio’s absence, with spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasizing it was not a political statement.
In Rubio’s place, U.S. presidential envoy Keith Kellogg will attend the London meeting. Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will not be present, as he is scheduled to visit Moscow this week.
Former President Donald Trump has recently proposed a “final offer” to end the conflict, which reportedly includes U.S. recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, informal acknowledgment of Russian control over Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, along with the easing of some sanctions and opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership.
While referendums held in Crimea in 2014 and in four other regions in 2022 showed overwhelming support for joining Russia, Ukraine has not accepted the results. A Financial Times report also suggested that Moscow may be willing to halt hostilities along the current front lines, though Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against believing unverified reports and urged reliance on official sources.
Despite the downgrading, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga is still expected to meet bilaterally with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, according to Sky News. The U.S. State Department cited scheduling issues as the reason for Rubio’s absence, with spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasizing it was not a political statement.
In Rubio’s place, U.S. presidential envoy Keith Kellogg will attend the London meeting. Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will not be present, as he is scheduled to visit Moscow this week.
Former President Donald Trump has recently proposed a “final offer” to end the conflict, which reportedly includes U.S. recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, informal acknowledgment of Russian control over Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, along with the easing of some sanctions and opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership.
While referendums held in Crimea in 2014 and in four other regions in 2022 showed overwhelming support for joining Russia, Ukraine has not accepted the results. A Financial Times report also suggested that Moscow may be willing to halt hostilities along the current front lines, though Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against believing unverified reports and urged reliance on official sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment